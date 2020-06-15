Hundreds protest police shooting, represent LGBTQ Pride

In this June 13, 2020, photo, people gather at a memorial for Bernardo Palacio-Carbajal during a march in Salt Lake City. Hundreds of people gathered in Salt Lake City over the weekend to again speak out against police brutality and discrimination. They marched to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's office on Saturday and to the spot and where Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal was killed by police. Body camera footage has shown officers responding to a gun call fired at him 20 times as he was running away on May 23. less In this June 13, 2020, photo, people gather at a memorial for Bernardo Palacio-Carbajal during a march in Salt Lake City. Hundreds of people gathered in Salt Lake City over the weekend to again speak out ... more Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Hundreds protest police shooting, represent LGBTQ Pride 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in Salt Lake City over the weekend to again speak out against police brutality and discrimination.

They marched to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office on Saturday, and to the spot and where Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal was killed by police. Body camera footage has shown officers responding to a gun call fired at him 20 times as he was running away on May 23. They have said he did not respond to commands to drop something he was holding. His family has questioned why they fired so many times as he ran.

Black Lives Matter protesters were joined Sunday by LGBTQ Pride demonstrators who shared their own struggles and stood in solidarity with them and other marginalized groups demanding change.

The events marked more than two weeks of protests in Utah and around the world sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis.