Hundreds more crews helping to restore power in Connecticut

A Fire Department official guards himself against the gusting winds of Tropical Storm Isaias, at Farmington Ave where a tree fell across wires and shut down the street for blocks in Plainville, Connecticut. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP) less A Fire Department official guards himself against the gusting winds of Tropical Storm Isaias, at Farmington Ave where a tree fell across wires and shut down the street for blocks in Plainville, Connecticut. ... more Photo: Mark Mirko, AP Photo: Mark Mirko, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Hundreds more crews helping to restore power in Connecticut 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hundreds of more crews from out of state were arriving in Connecticut on Thursday to help restore power to more than 600,000 homes and businesses that remained in the dark after Tropical Storm Isaias, amid growing criticism of utility companies' response.

A spokesman for the state’s largest electricity provider, Eversource, said there likely would have been many more outages if the company had not made hundreds of millions of dollars worth of upgrades under an agreement with the state following storms in 2011 and 2012 that cut power to hundreds of thousands of customers.

Eversource and United Illuminating said it could be several more days until power is fully restored. About 611,000 outages remained in the state late Thursday morning, down about 200,000 from peak outages during Tuesday’s storm.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday asked state regulators on Wednesday to investigate the two companies and find out why they were not prepared for a quicker response, calling the restoration efforts “wholly inadequate.”

The state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, or PURA, will investigate the utilities’ response to determine if they were adequately prepared, adhered to laws and regulations and whether civil penalties should be imposed. PURA also will look into failures of the utilities’ outage response systems.

Eversource underestimated the severity of Isaias, but United Illuminating did not, said Marissa Paslick Gillett, chairwoman of PURA.

“There are disturbing reports emerging about the coordination, or lack thereof, between our electric utilities and the communities which they serve,” Gillett said. “This is simply unacceptable. There will be a full, transparent investigation."

Criticism mounted against the utility companies on Thursday, in Twitter posts by government officials.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, called their response “unacceptable."

State Treasurer Shawn Wooden said, “The utility companies reaping huge profits from consumers must be held accountable for being unprepared for a natural disaster and looking out for the best interest of the people they serve.”

And Mayor Mark Boughton in Danbury, where more than 15,000 customers remained without power Thursday, posted a picture of people looking through binoculars with a caption saying, “Waiting on @eversourceenergy.”

Two storms that caused massive power outages in 2011 led to a new state law aimed at increasing the accountability of utility companies. An October snowstorm caused more than 830,000 outages which took nearly two weeks in some places to restore. That followed Tropical Storm Irene in August, which knocked out power to nearly 800,000 customers.

In October 2012, superstorm Sandy caused nearly 690,000 outages.

State Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano, of North Haven, and state Republican Sen. Paul Formica, of East Lyme, called on state lawmakers to be part of the PURA investigation.

“After Irene, the October storm and Sandy, how could Eversource not be prepared for a tropical storm with weeks of notice?" they asked, in a statement.

In January 2013, state regulators approved a $300 million plan for Eversource's predecessor, Connecticut Light & Power, to strengthen its electricity system to help avoid extended storm-related outages. Under the plan, the company trimmed scores of trees, strengthened utility poles and equipment and installed coated, thicker-gauge wire.

Eversource spokesman Frank Poirot said Thursday that those upgrades likely prevented scores of additional outages this week.

“The damage would have been much worse,” he said. “Despite the number of outages we experienced with this storm on Tuesday, I think there was still a benefit — a resilient and hardened electric system.”

Despite Eversource's tree-trimming efforts, insects, disease and drought left trees across the state vulnerable to high winds, Poirot said.

A message seeking comment was left for a United Illuminating spokesman Thursday.

Tony Marone, president and chief executive of United Illuminating, said late Wednesday that the company began preparing for the storm last week, before it posed a clear threat to the state. He said the planning was adequate and adhered to the company's emergency response plan that is filed with PURA.