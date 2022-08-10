Hundreds join anti-Gazprom protest in Bulgarian capital

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Hundreds of Bulgarians took to the streets of the capital Sofia Wednesday, voicing fears that the country's caretaker government could break with the policies of its pro-Western predecessor and revert to close energy ties with Russia.

The second in a planned series of protests under the slogan #GAZwithme took place in front of the presidential building in Sofia and organizers said they want greater accountability from the caretaker cabinet.