Hundreds gather to mourn slain Nebraska police officer

The hearse carrying the remains of Lincoln Police Investigator Luis "Mario" Herrera is seen outside Pinnacle Bank Arena, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb. Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, died on Monday, nearly two weeks after he was shot while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old on an assault warrant. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) less The hearse carrying the remains of Lincoln Police Investigator Luis "Mario" Herrera is seen outside Pinnacle Bank Arena, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb. Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln ... more Photo: Justin Wan, AP Photo: Justin Wan, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Hundreds gather to mourn slain Nebraska police officer 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hundreds gathered along a processional route Saturday with flags waving to pay their respects to a slain Nebraska police officer.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that the procession for Luis “Mario” Herrera left shortly after 8:30 a.m. from a Lincoln funeral home with police motorcycles in the lead. The procession arrived about 45 minutes later at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where officers from dozens of agencies were waiting. After the funeral, a procession took Herrera to Calvary Cemetery, where a private burial was held.

Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, died on Monday, nearly two weeks after he was shot as he sought to serve an arrest warrant on 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez in the March stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka. Authorities have tied at least three people to Varejcka’s death.

Vazquez was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in Herrera’s death.