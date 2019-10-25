Hundreds gather for deputy's memorial service

This undated photo released by Gallatin County Sheriff's Office shows deputy Jake Allmendinger. Authorities say the Montana county deputy has been killed in a vehicle accident on an icy mountain road while responding to a report of a stranded vehicle. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 31-year-old Deputy Allmendinger died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Bozeman. (Gallatin County Sheriff's Office vis AP)

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at a Bozeman church for the funeral of Gallatin County Deputy Jake Allmendinger.

Allmendinger died on Oct. 19 when he was pinned under his sliding car while trying to reach a stranded motorist. He was 31. He is survived by his wife Monica and their three children, ages 8, 5 and 1.

ABC Fox Montana reports officers and first responders participated in a procession to Journey Church in Bozeman Friday morning where Allmendinger was remembered as a gentle giant with a gentle spirit who was loyal and loved spending time with his family. He was very competitive and enjoyed playing softball, basketball, ice hockey and yard games.

Allmendinger served as a deputy for two years. He was an emergency dispatcher for seven years and a search and rescue dive volunteer for eight years.

___

Information from: KWYB-TV, http://abcfoxmontana.com