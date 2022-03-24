Human rights group decries deportation to 'chaos' in Haiti DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON, Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 12:25 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - Haitians deported from the United States try to board the same plane in which they were deported, in an attempt to return to the United States, on the tarmac of the Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Human Rights Watch released a report Thursday, March 23, 2022, demanding that the U.S. and other countries stop deporting Haitians to their homeland, calling it “unconscionable” and warning that they were putting people’s lives in danger. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Haitians who were deported from the United States deplane at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, in Port au Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021. Human Rights Watch released a report Thursday, March 23, 2022, demanding that the U.S. and other countries stop deporting Haitians to their homeland, calling it “unconscionable” and warning that they were putting people’s lives in danger. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - This photo provided by the United States Border Patrol shows Haitian migrants on shore wrapped in towels after a boat ran aground in the Florida Keys off Key Largo on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Haitian migrants are reaching Florida's shores in a string of suspected smuggling operations that could outpace last year's migration waves. (United States Border Patrol via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 This photo provided by the United States Border Patrol shows a boat that ran aground in the Florida Keys off Key Largo on Sunday, March 6, 2022. A wooden boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants in a suspected human smuggling operation ran aground in shallow water in the Florida Keys, where 163 people swam ashore and many needed medical attention, federal authorities said. (United States Border Patrol via AP) AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Human Rights Watch released a report Thursday demanding the U.S. and other countries stop deporting Haitians to their homeland, calling it “unconscionable” and warning that they are putting people’s lives in danger.
More than 25,700 people have been deported to Haiti from January 2021 to February 2022, with 79% of them alone expelled by the U.S., according to the International Organization for Migration.
Written By
DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON