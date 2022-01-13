Human, drug trafficking are priorities for state US attorney

BOSTON (AP) — Pursuing human, drug and gun trafficking cases and being more of a visible presence in the community will be among new U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins' priorities as she takes helm as the top federal prosecutor in the state, she said Thursday.
The Boston Democrat, who became the first Black woman to serve in the role when she was sworn in Monday, said she wants her office to work closer with state and local officials on trafficking and other violent crimes that “deeply impact” local communities.