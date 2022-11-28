Huge crowds fill downtown streets of Ridgefield for annual Festival of Lights celebration

Perhaps as many as 2,000 people packed Main and Prospect streets Friday night as the town celebrated the arrival of the holidays with the annual Festival Of Lights Celebration at Town Hall, a Ridgefield tradition for more than two decades.

The event began as Selectwoman Barbara Manners who runs the town's holiday trust fund which secures funding to help cover costs of the event, introduced Master of Ceremonies Ira Joe Fisher. Fisher, a noted broadcaster, educator and poet, has been a Ridgefield resident for many years who is often involved in town events, began by welcoming everyone and introduced Billy Craig of Craig Jewelers and Michael McGuirk, board member of the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, who offered remarks.