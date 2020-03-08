Howard County sheriff fires six jail officers for misconduct

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Six jail officers in Indiana have been fired for misconduct dating back to early December, officials said.

Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher said a sergeant was fired for making inappropriate comments to two female inmates first documented on Dec. 3.

Two others were fired last month for lying or not cooperating during an investigation into an alleged sexual battery of a female inmate and for conduct unbecoming an officer. One of the two also made “inappropriate sexual comments to an inmate.” A third officer was fired in connection with that investigation for disclosing confidential information to one of the two officers.

The sheriff said another officer was fired after investigators learned he had made contact with a known felon. Finally, a sixth officer was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Asher told WISH-TV two incidents were referred to the Howard County prosecutor’s office.