How would those accused of Ukraine war crimes be prosecuted? ERIKA KINETZ, Associated Press March 25, 2022 Updated: March 25, 2022 1:38 p.m.
FILE - Defendants listen to part of the verdict in the Palace of Justice during the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial in Nuremberg, Germany on Sept. 30, 1946.
FILE - Jean-Paul Akayesu listens to the court before being pronounced guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity, murder, torture and rape at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in Arusha, Tanzania, Wednesday Sept.2, 1998. Less than a month after Vladimir Putin's order to drop the first bombs on his neighbor, the United States declared that Russian forces were committing war crimes in Ukraine. But it remains far from clear who will be held accountable and how.
FILE - Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic enters the court room of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Less than a month after Vladimir Putin's order to drop the first bombs on his neighbor, the United States declared that Russian forces were committing war crimes in Ukraine. But it remains far from clear who will be held accountable and how.
Each day searing stories pour out of Ukraine: A maternity hospital bombed in Mariupol. A mother and her children killed as they fled Irpin in a humanitarian corridor. Burning apartment blocks. Mass graves. A child dead of dehydration in a city under siege, denied humanitarian aid.
Such images have contributed to a growing global consensus that Russia should be held accountable for war crimes in Ukraine.