How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Technology companies led a broad rally in U.S. stocks Wednesday, erasing the S&P 500's losses from a day earlier.

Traders pivoted to riskier holdings after lawmakers in Britain moved toward engineering a less chaotic exit from the European Union and political tensions in Hong Kong eased.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 gained 31.51 points, or 1.1%, to 2,937.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.45 points, or 0.9%, to 26,355.47.

The Nasdaq climbed 102.72 points, or 1.3%, to 7,976.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 12.47 points, or 0.8%, to 1,484.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 11.32 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 47.81 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 14 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.08 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 430.93 points, or 17.2%.

The Dow is up 3,028.01 points, or 13%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,341.60 points, or 20.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 136.20 points, or 10.1%.