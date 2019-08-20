How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Tuesday after another slide in bond yields and a mixed batch of corporate earnings weighed on the market.

The selling pulled every major sector lower, snapping a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500. Banks took the biggest losses as investors reacted to another drop in long-term bond yields.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.14 points, or 0.8%, to 2,900.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 173.35, or 0.7%, to 25,962.44.

The Nasdaq dropped 54.25, or 0.7%, to 7,948.56.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 10.84 points, or 0.7%, to 1,498.01.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 11.83 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 76.43 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 52.57 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.37 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 393.66 points, or 15.7%.

The Dow is up 2,634.98 points, or 11.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,313.28 points, or 19.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 149.45 points, or 11.1%.