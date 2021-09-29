How Barack Obama's speeches have become focus of Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra

RIDGEFIELD — While Cody Keenan was attending Ridgefield High School, the thought of working in the White House never crossed his mind, he said. But under Obama’s administration, Keenan helped craft some of the most iconic speeches given by America’s 44th president.
Keenan, 40, served as the White House director of speechwriting during President Barack Obama’s second term. He started as a speechwriting intern for the campaign in 2007 and was part of the president’s speechwriting team from 2009 to 2011, when he was promoted to deputy speechwriter. After Obama left office in 2017, Keenan remained as his sole speechwriter and collaborator for four years.