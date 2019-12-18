House fire kills 2, including father of 4 injured children

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Two people died and four children under the age of 4 were in critical condition after a fire erupted at a home in Fresno, authorities said.

The children, ranging in ages from 4 months to 4 years, were treated with breathing devices, Andy Isolano, an investigator with the North Central Fire District told The Fresno Bee. They are all expected to survive.

But their father, identified as Nicholas Rodriguez, 31, died in the blaze. His wife is in a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say firefighting efforts were hindered by cars and other property outside the home, as well as clutter inside.

Patricia Rodriguez, 25, also died as a result of the fire Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two who died were not related, sheriff’s officials said.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was initially involved in the investigation of the blaze, but sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said it was determined that the incident was not a criminal matter.

The home was a total loss, Isolano said, adding that the house resembled a “hoarder home.”

It “pretty much resembles what you see on the exterior,” he said.

Isolano said the roof collapsed shortly after firefighters arrived. What started the fire has not been determined.