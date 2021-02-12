House budget writers cleave North Dakota bonding package

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Budget writers in the North Dakota House have slashed by almost half a landmark $1.1 billion proposed bonding package aimed largely at financing infrastructure projects across the state.
The Republican-led House Appropriations Committee has endorsed the $680 million package that relies on earnings from the state’s voter-approved oil tax savings account to pay for the borrowed money. The proposal was being finalized Friday and will be sent the full House next week for consideration, according to Underwood Republican Rep. Jeff Delzer, who heads the 21-member committee.