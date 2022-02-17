House GOP pushes more redistricting over Democrat objections

ATLANTA (AP) — The Republican-driven local redistricting train rolled on in Georgia's state House on Thursday, pushing through new county commission and school board maps in Augusta-Richmond County and making school board elections nonpartisan in Gwinnett County despite the opposition of local Democrats, who hold majorities in local governments in both counties.
The House voted 97-63 to pass both Senate Bill 457, which redraws the lines for the Augusta-Richmond commission and Senate Bill 458, which redraws the lines for the Richmond County school board.