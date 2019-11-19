House Dems set to choose leader of powerful Oversight panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — As impeachment hearings resume on Capitol Hill, House Democrats are preparing to choose who will lead the powerful Oversight and Reform Committee. The panel plays a key role in the ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Three veteran lawmakers, including the acting chairwoman, Carolyn Maloney of New York, are seeking to replace the late Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who died last month.

Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Gerry Connolly of Virginia also are seeking the post.

The House Democratic Steering Committee will make a recommendation on Tuesday, with the full caucus set to vote Wednesday.

Maloney lost out to Cummings as the committee’s top Democrat a decade ago. She’s seen as the front-runner this time around. Now 73, Maloney is her in 14th term representing Manhattan.