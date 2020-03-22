Hotels, rentals closing near Rocky Mountain National Park

DENVER (AP) — Hotels, motels and vacation rentals at the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park are closing to help stem the spread of the coronavirus as the tourism-dependent community discourages people from visiting.

Under an order taking effect at noon Monday, all short-term lodging will be closed in Estes Park and the surrounding area. The order is set to stay in effect through April 17. Local workers, long term residents of short-term facilities and people who are quarantined are exempt.

The age and health of a significant number of the area's population is at risk of having serious complications from Covid-19 and the move came at the urging of Estes Park's hospital, according to an announcement from the town and Larimer County.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision made with the health of the people in our community in mind — our number one priority,” Estes Park town administrator Travis Machelek said in the statement.

The park closed Friday at the county's request.

Colorado has seen spread of the disease in areas near its mountain ski resorts which attract visitors from around around the world. All ski areas have been shut down because of the outbreak.

At least six people have died because of the coronavirus in Colorado.