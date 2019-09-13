Hotel plans stalled by concerns over lack of low-cost rooms

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Plans to replace a Southern California ocean-view restaurant with a 100-room resort have been put on hold by the state Coastal Commission over the project's lack of lower-cost rooms.

The Orange County Register reports the commission voted this week that the planned hotel in Dana Point needs more scrutiny before construction can proceed.

The panel will work with the city and developer before setting a date for a follow-up hearing, when conditions could be imposed on the project.

The commission's mission of making the coast accessible to everyone includes an effort to ensure there's affordable lodging.

The new structure would be four times the size of the existing Cannons restaurant and expand beyond the boundaries of the existing blufftop building. The newspaper says the proposal gives no indication of room prices.

