Hostage-taker killed by sheriff's deputy is identified

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed Monday by a Carver County sheriff’s deputy as he held a woman hostage on a bridge in a Twin Cities suburb.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says 31-year-old Arlan Kaleb Schultz, of Richfield, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Schultz was killed about 5:30 a.m. Monday on the Mendota Bridge.

Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with Schultz for several hours as he held the woman at gunpoint. The woman wasn't physically hurt.

The incident began about 5 hours earlier at a residence in Chaska where Schultz was threatening to shoot the woman, according to Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.

He took off in a vehicle with the woman and officers pursued. Eventually tire spikes were used on the bridge to stop the vehicle.

The bridge which carries state Highways 55 and 62 over the Minnesota River between Fort Snelling and Mendota Heights was closed for nearly 12 hours.