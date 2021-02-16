Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell JASON DEAREN, JULIET LINDERMAN and MARTHA MENDOZA, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 1:10 a.m.
1 of14 Nurses picket Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Faribault, Minn., during a healthcare worker protest of a shortage on protective masks. One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. finds itself with many millions of N95 masks pouring out of American factories and heading into storage. Yet there still aren’t nearly enough in ICU rooms and hospitals. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
Mike Bowen’s warehouse outside Fort Worth, Texas, was piled high with cases of medical-grade N95 face masks. His company, Prestige Ameritech, can churn out 1 million masks every four days, but he doesn’t have orders for nearly that many. So he recently got approval from the government to export them.
“I’m drowning in these respirators,” Bowen said.
