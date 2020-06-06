Hospital system marks 1,000 successfully-treated virus cases

Robin Eaton leaves the hospital after recovering from COVID-19 on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Robin Eaton, who works at Forsyth Medical Center as a patient sitter, was the 1,000th COVID-19 patient successfully treated within the Novant Health system in North Carolina and Virginia, said Josh Jarman, a spokesman for the Novant Health.(Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Winston-Salem woman who was treated for COVID-19 at Forsyth Medical Center was discharged on June 4. Robin Eaton, who works at the hospital as a patient sitter, was the 1,000th COVID-19 patient successfully treated within the Novant Health system in North Carolina and Virginia, said Josh Jarman, a spokesman for the Novant Health.

About 80 people, including her relatives, doctors, nurses and medical staff, applauded Eaton as she left the hospital in a wheelchair. She waved to the crowd.

“I’m so glad,” Eaton said. “Thank you, Jesus.”

Eaton and her well-wishers wore masks.

Eaton also complimented the hospital’s medical staff.

’Y’all have been so good to me,” Eaton said. “People don’t realize how sweet life is. I give God all the glory.”

Eaton said she is looking forward to hugging her 10 grandchildren.

After the farewells, Eaton said she spent six days in Forsyth Medical Center after she became sick with the virus. Before she went to the hospital, Eaton had a cough, a runny nose and a loss of appetite.

“I didn’t want to do anything but stay in bed,” Eaton said.

She was treated with the normal therapies given to coronavirus patients, said Dr. Lawrence Nycum, a senior vice president for medical affairs at Forsyth Medical Center.

Nycum declined to reveal the drugs that Eaton received during her treatment, saying he wanted to respect her privacy. Nycum said he wasn’t one of Eaton’s doctors.

“We are very proud of our team,” Nycum said. “We have taken care of hundreds of patients over the last 90 days.”

Darryl Eaton, Robin’s brother, said he is relieved that his sister has recovered from the virus. June 4 was one of the happiest days of his life as his sister was discharged from the hospital, he said.

“I was in tears when she became sick,” Darryl Eaton. “I wasn’t able to see her.”

Robin Eaton said she’s confident that the coronavirus pandemic will end someday.

“We are going to make it through this,” she said. “I made it.”