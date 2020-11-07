Hospital network hit by cyber attack restoring services

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Computer experts at the University of Vermont Medical Center are working to restore systems disabled in a cyberattack that have hurt the hospital's ability to provide some cancer treatments.

Officials are working to expand the capacity to provide chemotherapy at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington to seven days per week and three evenings per week.

They are also working to schedule some patients for treatment at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, New York.

Meanwhile, information technology teams have been able to access patient schedules at all network affiliates in Vermont and New York for the next few days. Work will continue on retrieving schedules until all systems are restored.

The cyberattack late last month caused significant, ongoing computer network problems for the University of Vermont Health Network, affecting its six hospitals in Vermont and New York.

The network is working with the FBI, the Vermont Department of Public Safety and others to investigate the attack.