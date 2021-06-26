Horse pasture becomes a growing business in northern Wyoming

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — If you’re looking for some fresh local vegetables for your next summer salad, you need look no further than your own backyard. Or, more accurately, Fred and Karen Schubert’s backyard.
In March, 6,000 square feet of the Schuberts’ horse pasture was transformed into a commercial greens garden home to lettuce blends, baby kale, carrots, tomatoes and other kinds of homegrown produce. In just a matter of months, Brian Berglund, and his business Western Variety Farm, has found a niche in the community — providing homegrown veggies to local farmers markets and businesses like Sackett’s Market, The Sheridan Press reports.