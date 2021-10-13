Skip to main content
Honolulu Marathon planning underway despite uncertainty

HONOLULU (AP) — Organizers are planning for the Honolulu Marathon, even though it’s not clear government officials will allow it to be held in December.

While Honolulu is easing pandemic-related restrictions on large events, organizers are frustrated that neither Hawaii Gov. David Ige nor Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi have given clear messages whether the marathon, one of the biggest sporting events in the state, can be held with the thousands of participants it normally draws, Hawaii Public Radio reported.

Citing improving public health data, including rising vaccination rates and declining number of COVID-19 cases, Ige and Blangiardi announced last week that starting Wednesday, outdoor venues may have up to 1,000 attendees or fill up 50% of capacity — whichever is smaller.

Honolulu Marathon President Dr. Jim Barahal told the radio station he recognizes the announcement was prompted by pressure to allow fans at University of Hawaii football games.

The latest guidelines allow for up to 500 participants. In 2019, there were more than 33,000 marathon participants, including more than 16,000 from Japan.

Other large marathons in Boston and Chicago were held recently.

The Ironman World Championship, usually held in Kailua-Kona, recently announced it is moving the competition from Hawaii to Utah this year because of concerns about COVID-19 restrictions.