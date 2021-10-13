Honolulu Marathon planning underway despite uncertainty

HONOLULU (AP) — Organizers are planning for the Honolulu Marathon, even though it’s not clear government officials will allow it to be held in December.

While Honolulu is easing pandemic-related restrictions on large events, organizers are frustrated that neither Hawaii Gov. David Ige nor Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi have given clear messages whether the marathon, one of the biggest sporting events in the state, can be held with the thousands of participants it normally draws, Hawaii Public Radio reported.