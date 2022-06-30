Hong Kong leaders attend flag-raising marking Chinese rule ZEN SOO, Associated Press June 30, 2022 Updated: June 30, 2022 10:08 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of21 A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Magnum Chan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Former Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, and her husband Lam Siu-por, right, attend a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Magnum Chan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Chief Executive John Lee, center, attends a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Magnum Chan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Magnum Chan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Officials and guests attend a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Magnum Chan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 China's President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after arriving for the upcoming handover anniversary by train in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Xi has arrived in Hong Kong ahead of the 25th anniversary of the British handover and after a two-year transformation bringing the city more tightly under Communist Party control. (Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo via AP) Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Chief Executive John Lee, center, and his wife Janet Lee, right, attend a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Magnum Chan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 A convoy of China's President Xi Jinping drives past as he arrives to mark the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China, in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center and his wife Peng Liyuan, center left, wave to welcoming crowd as they arrive to a train station in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Xi has arrived in Hong Kong ahead of the 25th anniversary of the British handover and after a two-year transformation bringing the city more tightly under Communist Party control. It is Xi's first trip outside of mainland China in nearly 2 ½ years. (Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via AP) Show More Show Less
14 of21 Police officers stand guard near the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. Harry Long/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Police officers stop and check journalists near the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. Harry Long/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Police officers stand guard near the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. Harry Long/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Police special unit stand guard at the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. Harry Long/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Police officers stand guard near the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. Harry Long/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is making his first trip off the mainland in 2 1/2 years, was not present at the ceremony, although he will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new government later Friday.