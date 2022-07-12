Hong Kong leader defends health code plans to combat COVID ZEN SOO, Associated Press July 12, 2022 Updated: July 12, 2022 6:04 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 A woman walks past a government's contact tracing QR code for the "LeaveHomeSafe" COVID-19 mobile app at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hong Kong's leader John Lee on Tuesday defended plans to introduce a new virus "health code" that would use mobile phones to classify people as "red" or "yellow" and limit their movement. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 A woman scans a government's contact tracing QR code for the "LeaveHomeSafe" COVID-19 mobile app at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hong Kong's leader John Lee on Tuesday defended plans to introduce a new virus "health code" that would use mobile phones to classify people as "red" or "yellow" and limit their movement. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 People walk past a government's contact tracing QR code for the "LeaveHomeSafe" COVID-19 mobile app at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hong Kong's leader John Lee on Tuesday defended plans to introduce a new virus "health code" that would use mobile phones to classify people as "red" or "yellow" and limit their movement. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 A woman walks past a government's contact tracing QR code for the "LeaveHomeSafe" COVID-19 mobile app at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hong Kong's leader John Lee on Tuesday defended plans to introduce a new virus "health code" that would use mobile phones to classify people as "red" or "yellow" and limit their movement. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 The government's contact tracing QR code for the "LeaveHomeSafe" COVID-19 mobile app are displayed at a store in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hong Kong's leader John Lee on Tuesday defended plans to introduce a new virus "health code" that would use mobile phones to classify people as "red" or "yellow" and limit their movement. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A government's contact tracing QR code for the "LeaveHomeSafe" COVID-19 mobile app is displayed at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hong Kong's leader John Lee on Tuesday defended plans to introduce a new virus "health code" that would use mobile phones to classify people as "red" or "yellow" and limit their movement. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 People wearing face masks walk on a street in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hong Kong's leader John Lee on Tuesday defended plans to introduce a new virus "health code" that would use mobile phones to classify people as "red" or "yellow" and limit their movement. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A woman scans a government's contact tracing QR code for the "LeaveHomeSafe" COVID-19 mobile app at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hong Kong's leader John Lee on Tuesday defended plans to introduce a new virus "health code" that would use mobile phones to classify people as "red" or "yellow" and limit their movement. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader John Lee on Tuesday defended the city’s plans to implement health codes that would more accurately restrict the movements of inbound travelers and those infected with COVID-19, dismissing concerns that the system could be used as a political or social control tool.
Lee, who spoke at a regular news conference Tuesday, said that the health code plan is part of the city’s objective to adopt “precise strategies to minimize the scope of restrictions.”