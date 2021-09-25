Hong Kong June 4 vigil organizers to disband amid crackdown Sep. 25, 2021 Updated: Sep. 25, 2021 6:39 a.m.
HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong group that had organized annual vigils in remembrance of victims of the Chinese military’s crushing of the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests voted to disband Saturday amid an ongoing crackdown on independent political activism in the semi-autonomous city.
Police had notified the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China last month that it was under investigation for working for foreign interests, an accusation the group denied.