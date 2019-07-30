Homing pigeon looking for home

This homing pigeon is looking for its home in Ridgefield.

Is anyone missing a homing pigeon in the Branchville area?

That’s what one Ridgefield woman asked on the town’s Facebook page in a post that included a few pictures of the animal.

“Strangest thing ... One was in my driveway when I got home and he followed me like a dog to my front door,” the concerned neighbor wrote on Tuesday, July 30. “I thought maybe he was injured, but my shepherd came out and he flew away and circled my house! He is now back in my driveway. I can’t get close enough to read his tag completely. Not sure what to do for him?”

Ridgefield police said they had not received a call about a homing pigeon gone missing.