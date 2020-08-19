Homicide probe underway after body found by interstate

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) — State authorities are investigating after a body was found on the side of the interstate early Wednesday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release that troopers responded to the scene on I-59 South at mile marker 118. The troopers asked agents with the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate a homicide.

The state Law Enforcement Agency released no details but said findings will be turned over to the Jefferson County district attorney’s office.

Al.com reported that a woman's body was found on the side of the interstate.