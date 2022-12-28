Homelessness in San Francisco: talk of frustration, survival

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — On a frosty December morning, Victoria Solomon recounted how San Francisco police had rousted her awake hours earlier, and threatened to take her to jail if she didn't clear out within 10 minutes.
They tried to force her out of a public area without offering a shelter bed as required by law, Solomon said. At least this time city workers didn't trash her belongings, she said. This would have forced her to find a new tent, bedding and clothes — not to mention new identification and Social Security cards, as well as a cell phone.