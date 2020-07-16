HomeGoods plans to open a Ridgefield store

HomeGoods, the retail chain offering furniture and housewares, is planning to open a store in Ridgefield.

The chain is working with Regency Centers, the owners of Copps Hill Plaza, and is expected to lease about a quarter of the space now occupied by Kohl’s department store, which is downsizing but will remain in the shopping center.

“HomeGoods is a great brand,” said Dino DeLaurentis, project manager for Regency Centers. “It’s a good tenant mix, but I think the brand itself, HomeGoods, it’s just so successful, it’s so popular. It’s huge for the community.”

HomeGoods sells a wide variety of household products, from couches and chairs to beds and bedding, kitchen and bath supplies, rugs, lighting.

“I wouldn’t say upscale, but it’s very popular,” DeLaurentis said. “It’s one of the brands that’s been doing well under the current environment.”

HomeGoods will take the area of Kohl’s closest to Stop & Shop.

“Kohl’s is downsizing. They have a really big box,” DLaurentis said.

“Right now, Kohls is roughly 102,000 square feet, which is quite large for a Kohl’s. After they’ve downsized 20-25,000 square feet, they’ll still be in the 75-78,000 square foot range.

“They’re still a plus for the community,” DeLaurentis added. “Kohl’s gets right-sized, and they have HomeGoods coming in.”.

There are some changes to the exterior of Copps Hill Plaza in the plan, including the construction of a new entrance for HomeGoods, which will reflect the tower-gate style of the Kohl’s current entrance. There will also be a new loading dock added in the rear of the building.

Taylor Associates Architects of White Plains offered this description in documents on file with the Planning and Zoning Department:

“HomeGoods will be occupying about 23,000 square feet of the existing Kohl’s space adjacent to Stop and Shop. HomeGoods will be taking over Kohl’s loading dock and a new loading dock will be built for Kohls.

“HomeGoods will have a new storefront façade and a new 4-foot illuminated sign. The façade will be brick and EIFS (Exterior Insulation and Finish System) in keeping with the rest of the shopping center.”

“A portion of Kohl’s façade will be removed for HomeGoods’ new façade. The new façade will match the height of Kohl’s façade.”

The plans were due for a review by the town Architectural Advisory Committee on Tuesday night, July 14.

HomeGoods, based in Framingham, Mass., has 814 locations, including stores in Danbury, Norwalk and Westport.

Regency Centers owns 410 shopping centers around the U.S.