RIDGEFIELD — The opening of the HomeGoods store on Thursday will provide many job opportunities as well as fill a retail hole in the Copps Hill Plaza.

In a recent statement, HomeGoods, which is taking over space previously occupied by Kohl’s, said it expects to fill about 65 full- and part-time positions.

The store, at 125 Danbury Road, will hold its grand opening Thursday, Sept. 15, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It will sell furniture, lighting, rugs and other home decor, with items for bed and bath, kitchen and dining room, offices, children and pets.

With about 850 locations across the U.S., HomeGoods will occupy about 26,000 square feet and be open seven days a week. It’s a division of the Massachusetts-based TJX Companies Inc., a discount retailer of apparel and home fashions.

The store’s real estate team “is always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies and the decision to open a store in Ridgefield reflects this thinking,” said Jessica Stevens, HomeGoods’ public relations manager.

HomeGoods carries “top brands and home fashions from around the world,” Stevens said.

Every store is different, she said, and brand name home items arrive several times a week, with each delivery containing thousands of items.

“No store is ever the same as another,” Stevens said. “This rapidly changing assortment is what creates the ‘treasure hunt’ shopping experience that our customers love.”

The Ridgefield location of HomeGoods is ready for fall, she said.

“Our stores are stocked with today’s on-trend, unique fall décor, ranging from spooky Halloween to chic and cozy Harvest pieces. ... We also have a huge amount of outstanding furniture and decor pieces beyond seasonal at this time,” she said.

Other HomeGoods locations in Fairfield County include Danbury, Westport, Norwalk, Trumbull and Stamford.

HomeGoods’ first store opened in 1992 in Milford, Mass. Its next store to open will be in Hagerstown, Md.

In celebration of its Ridgefield location, HomeGoods will donate $10,000 to Meals on Wheels, which provides free food to any Ridgefield resident who can’t prepare their own meals.

The Kohl’s department store, which closed in January, had been at Copps Hill Plaza for more than 20 years.

