Home prices, rents skyrocket in Turkey amid economic turmoil

ISTANBUL (AP) — Hatice Erdal has been given a week to vacate her rental house that is due to be knocked down. The cleaner and her husband both earn minimum wage, and even with their combined salaries, they cannot find anything within their budget in Istanbul’s exorbitant housing market.
“I found a house, it was 12,000 lira ($645), another one was 10,000 lira ($537). I can’t pay that. ... What will I eat and drink?” Erdal said of monthly rents. “If the weather was warm, I’d live in a tent, but I can’t do that either. I don’t know what I will do.”