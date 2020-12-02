Holiday concert: Jesse Lee Church in Ridgefield's virtual

The Jesse Lee United Methodist Church in Ridgefield is hosting a livestream Christmas holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m., featuring versatile musical theatre and operatic soprano Robin Lounsbury, and her friends Richard Koons, a professional actor on tenor, and Russell Wagoner, an accompanist//organist/ director of music at Franklin Lakes United Methodist Church, in Franklin Lakes, N.J. and Alan Lounsbury and Rhys Wagoner, who are gifted with music, and are making guest appearances.with their music.

For Christmas or Broadway cds, contact Robin at RobinLouns@aol.com.

All donations and proceeds are going to the church’s mission outreach. Concert for viewing on Sunday at https://youtu.be/bjZfb1dopsA.

Learn more about the church at jesseleechurch.com.