Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. less
Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in ... more
Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image
1of/18
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 18
Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. less
Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in ... more