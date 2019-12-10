  • Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media / Hearst Connecticut Media
    Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. less
    Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in ... more
    Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 18

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 18
Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. less
Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. Visitors to the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll rode horse-drawn carriages on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in ... more
Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media