Hits 'keep coming': Hospitals struggle as COVID beds fill ED WHITE , Associated Press Dec. 18, 2021 Updated: Dec. 18, 2021 12:44 p.m.
1 of29 Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest in their beds in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The sisters were admitted to the hospital on the same day, a few days after their Thanksgiving gathering. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
Respiratory therapist Frans Oudenaar, left, and registered nurse Bryan Hofilena cover a body of a COVID-19 patient with a sheet at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
4 of29 Registered nurse Emily Yu gestures to Paul Altamirano, 50, while treating him in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. "This is nowhere to be. I didn't take it. Now I'm regretting it," said the unvaccinated patient. "I hope I make it. I just gotta be strong." Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
Registered nurse Bryan Hofilena attaches a "COVID Patient" sticker on a body bag of a patient who died of coronavirus at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
7 of29 Nurse manager Edgar Ramirez checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. At the medical center, just 17 coronavirus patients were being treated there Friday, a small fraction of the hospital's worst stretch. Nurse manager Edgar Ramirez said his co-workers are weary but better prepared if a wave hits. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
10 of29 Registered nurse Emily Yu asks her colleague to bring a medical kit while treating Paul Altamirano, 50, foreground, in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. "This is nowhere to be. I didn't take it. Now I'm regretting it," said the unvaccinated patient. "I hope I make it. I just gotta be strong." Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
Registered nurse Bryan Hofilena attaches "COVID Patient" stickers on a body bag of a patient who died of coronavirus at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
14 of29 An empty bed is seen after a COVID-19 patient was transferred to an intensive care unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
17 of29 Respiratory therapist Frans Oudenaar adjusts the oxygen flow rate for Linda Calderon, 71, in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 Mary Lou Samora, a 71-year-old COVID-19 patient, writes on a white board, "I'm going to be OK," while using the board to communicate with her long time friend, Becky Gonzalez, 67, at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 Becky Gonzalez, left, and her long time friend, Mary Lou Samora, a 71-year-old COVID-19 patient, put their palms together after they shared some encouraging words at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
25 of29 Registered nurses give postmortem care to a deceased COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 Natalie Balli, 71, looks out the window while resting in her bed in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Balli and her twin sister were admitted to the hospital on the same day, a few days after their Thanksgiving gathering. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 Registered nurse Nvard Termendzhyan, center, sets up a table for Linda Calderon, right, as her twin sister Natalie Balli, far left, rests in her bed in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The sisters were admitted to the hospital on the same day, a few days after their Thanksgiving gathering. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
DETROIT (AP) — Hospitals across the country are struggling to cope with burnout among doctors, nurses and other workers, already buffeted by a crush of patients from the ongoing surge of the COVID-19 delta variant and now bracing for the fallout of another highly transmissible mutation.
Ohio became the latest state to summon the National Guard to help overwhelmed medical facilities. Experts in Nebraska warned that its hospitals soon may need to ration care. Medical officials in Kansas and Missouri are delaying surgeries, turning away transfers and desperately trying to hire traveling nurses, as cases double and triple in an eerie reminder of last year's holiday season.