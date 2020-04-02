Historical society offers virtual programs and more

The Ridgefield Historical Society is reaching out to the community with virtual programming during the coronavirus pandemic, and while in-person contact has been curtailed, historical work continues on a number of fronts.

The Society is preserving materials that may be of use to researchers in future decades. Newspaper articles, notices from the government, even patterns for making surgical masks, are going into the archives, along with print-outs of a sampling of the online commentary. Research goes on, remotely, into how Ridgefielders handled other major national crises and how life changed in their aftermath.

At ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org, visitors will find new content each week as staff shares interviews with Ridgefielders about topics ranging from how to bring history to life in an exhibit to how musicians at Ridgefield Town Hall brought silent movies to life with melodies and sound effects. There’s a link to a new, beautifully illustrated history of the Ridgefield Garden Club by Terry McManus; the club stores its archives in the Historical Society vault and Ms. McManus also used other Historical Society files in her research.

The Ridgefield Encyclopedia, a project of historian Jack Sanders, will be highlighted each week with new “History Nuggets” from among the more than 3,000 (and growing) entries. If you have a question about Ridgefield, send it to info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

For the duration of the current crisis, the Ridgefield Historical Society’s Scott House headquarters and the Peter Parley Schoolhouse on West Lane are closed, but email will be answered, new members are always welcome, and visits to the website are encouraged. Sign up for weekly emails at ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.