Historical society launches fall membership drive

Historical society launches fall membership drive

The Ridgefield Historical Society is launching its membership drive this month, inviting the community to continue its support of the organization’s wide range of efforts, all aimed at preserving and expanding knowledge of local history.

“Throughout this turbulent year, we are very grateful for your continued loyalty to the Ridgefield Historical Society,” said membership chair Tracy Seem. “The Society has transitioned to online programming to meet the COVID-19 restrictions, with staff and volunteers creating and presenting something new each and every week. This transition has been quite the educational process for us.”

A few highlights include:

The COVID-19 Archival Project, an initiative in which local residents helps the organization preserve the history of the pandemic for future generations;

Diverse programs by historian Jack Sanders: Historical Nuggets, tours of the Peter Parley Schoolhouse, and relevant and timely articles about race;

Change Agents: Ridgefield Women to be Remembered, video series with Dr. Darla Shaw in which she portrays notable women from the area;

The Main Street Architecture walking tour available on the ConnTours app;

And “Treasures from the Archives featuring interesting stories from our vault.”

In addition to public programs, the historical society is heading into a pivotal year of growth, Seem said, with two multi-year projects centered on last year’s discovery of skeletal remains, presumably Revolutionary War soldiers.

A comprehensive Battle of Ridgefield research project, to include a presentation to the community, is being supported by the National Park Service.

In addition, a major upgrade to the state-of-the-art archive at the historical society’s Scott House headquarters will provide more space for the ever-expanding collection of Ridgefield’s history.

Tax-deductible membership contributions may be made online at ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/member/; checks may be mailed to the Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Lane, Ridgefield CT 06877.