Historical interpreter portrays Carrie Chapman Catt

Carrie Chapman Catt (Suffragist and founder of League of Women Voters) will be played by American Theater Guild’s Historical Interpreter Pat Jordan. Carrie Chapman Catt (Suffragist and founder of League of Women Voters) will be played by American Theater Guild’s Historical Interpreter Pat Jordan. Photo: Contributed / The League Of Women Voters Of Ridgefield Photo: Contributed / The League Of Women Voters Of Ridgefield Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Historical interpreter portrays Carrie Chapman Catt 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The League of Women Voters of Ridgefield and the Ridgefield Library will present a live webinar performance of Carrie Chapman Catt: Suffragist, Founder of the League of Women Voters, and National Women’s Hall of Fame Honoree, with American Theater Guild’s Historical Interpreter Pat Jordan Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Born in 1859, Carrie Chapman Catt was a school superintendent, lecturer, organizer, two-time president of the National American Women Suffrage Association and founder of the League of Women Voters. She was a major force in the 19th Amendment becoming a reality in 1920 giving women the vote. Catt was featured on the cover of TIME Magazine, worked for world peace, and was awarded the American Hebrew Medal for her efforts in World War I.

To register to receive the Zoom link, visit Ridgefield Library.org or call 203-438-2282.

This program is part of the Votes for Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment series. This year-long series is co-sponsored by Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Historical Society, the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, and the Drum Hill Chapter of the DAR.