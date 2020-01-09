Ridgefield Historical Society ready for 2020 after successful fund-raising appeal

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Historical Society ready for 2020 after successful fund-raising appeal 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Historical Society, preparing for a busy year of historical preservation, research, and outreach, has exceeded its annual fund goal for the campaign which began in November 2019.

This was the second year that the organization had launched a fund drive, which followed its annual membership campaign earlier in the year. Gifts are still being received and donations are accepted online at the website, ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org, or by mail to the Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Lane.

President Sharon Dunphy voiced her appreciation to all the donors who chose to include the Ridgefield Historical Society in their end-of-year giving and thanked membership chairman Tracy Seem, who helped organize the appeal with assistance from Historical Society volunteers. The funds will support operations at the 1714 Scott House, the Society’s headquarters, as well as the continuing work of protecting and preserving Ridgefield history. The Ridgefield Historical Society also oversees the Peter Parley Schoolhouse on West Lane and works with other Ridgefield organizations to present programs of historical interest to the community.

This fall, the Society also took on responsibility for coordinating the State Archaeologist’s recovery of skeletons from a site in town. Further research is continuing.

Visitors are welcome at the Scott House, 4 Sunset Lane, Tuesday through Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. This winter and spring, the Scott House will also be open on the last Sundays of January, February, March and April, from 1 to 4 p.m. Peter Parley Schoolhouse Open Sundays will resume in May. For more information, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-438-5821.