Historical Society presents ‘Tories, Spies, and Traitors’

The Ridgefield Historical Society will present a live Zoom webinar, “Tories, Spies, and Traitors” on Sunday, Oct. 18, from 3-4 p.m., hosted by Natalie Belanger, adult programs manager at the Connecticut Historical Society.

Belanger asks, “Which side are you on?” Her question is one that every single person in Connecticut had to answer in 1775, as the 13 colonies began a rebellion against British rule. Loyalty was not only a matter of words or opinion. For soldiers and civilians alike, loyalty could mean loss of fortune, of friends, and even of life.

To reserve a spot for this free webinar, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org and find the lecture under Programs & Events. Space is limited.

Belanger’s online presentation with Q&A will include a look at the fall from grace of the one-time hero of the Battle of Ridgefield, Benedict Arnold. It also will reveal stories — some well known, some obscure — of Nutmeggers who risked and sacrificed to support their chosen side during this “tumultuous jarring time of civil war.”

Belanger holds a bachelor of arts in history from Smith College and a master of arts in women’s history from the University of Maryland. She has worked in museum education for most of her career, and also teaches history courses at Manchester Community College and other area colleges.

This program is supported by CT Humanities.