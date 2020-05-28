Historic graduation planned for Ridgefield Academy

Ridgefield Academy’s graduating class of 2020 will partake in a graduation ceremony like no other in the history of the school. The 26 students and leaders will be honored with a drive-in style event that will take place under the stars on the school’s athletic fields Wednesday, June 10.

Administrators at the school were determined to find a special way to celebrate the students while still honoring the recommendations and guidelines for social distancing. On graduation night, the students and their families will drive to the school’s athletic fields, and from the safety of their cars, enjoy a pre-recorded video of the ceremony, including remarks by Head of School Tom Main and Head of Middle and Upper Schools Clinton Howarth, along with the presentation of diplomas.

As is tradition, each graduating student delivers a personal reflection of their time at RA during the graduation ceremony. Normally, these speeches, which are the culminating piece of RA’s noted public speaking program, are delivered to family, friends, faculty and staff, and the entire kindergarten-grade 8 student body. This year, graduates will be individually invited to campus at designated times over the course of the next few weeks to deliver their speeches to immediate family and members of the school’s marketing team who will record each speech, participate in the traditional ringing of the Patriot Bell signifying their final day of school on campus, and take a formal family portrait. Video footage of each graduate will be compiled to recreate the ceremony for all to enjoy on the big screen.

“Graduation is always a special opportunity to recognize our eighth graders as students and community leaders,” said Head of Middle and Upper Schools Clinton Howarth. “We were so proud that, more than anything, our graduates wanted to celebrate together, so we are excited to be able to honor this wonderful group of students in such a special way.”

The event will be captured overhead via the school’s drone.

