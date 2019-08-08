https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Himes-meets-with-Fragile-X-Syndrome-advocate-14290116.php
Himes meets with Fragile X Syndrome advocate
Photo: Contributed Photo
Congressman Jim Himes met with Ridgefielder Pat Giacone, an advocate for the Fragile X Syndrome Foundation, last week.
Fragile X Syndrome is an inherited genetic disorder which is the leading known inherited cause of intellectual disability and Autism Spectrum Disorder. Individuals who are pre-mutation carriers may be at risk for neurological disorders and health issues as well.
There are 1,100 individuals with FXS and 16,000 people are carriers in the State of Connecticut
View Comments