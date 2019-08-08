Himes meets with Fragile X Syndrome advocate

Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes met with Ridgefield resident Pat Giacone, an advocate for the Fragile X Syndrome Foundation, last week. Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes met with Ridgefield resident Pat Giacone, an advocate for the Fragile X Syndrome Foundation, last week. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Himes meets with Fragile X Syndrome advocate 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Congressman Jim Himes met with Ridgefielder Pat Giacone, an advocate for the Fragile X Syndrome Foundation, last week.

Fragile X Syndrome is an inherited genetic disorder which is the leading known inherited cause of intellectual disability and Autism Spectrum Disorder. Individuals who are pre-mutation carriers may be at risk for neurological disorders and health issues as well.

There are 1,100 individuals with FXS and 16,000 people are carriers in the State of Connecticut