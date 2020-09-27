High-speed pursuit ends with officer-involved shooting

CLINTON, Ind. (AP) — A high-speed chase in western Indiana involving a stolen car ended with the shooting of a Wisconsin man, state police say.

Omaree Shay Roby, 23, of Milwaukee, had carjacked a vehicle in Evansville and was traveling at a high rate of speed in Terre Haute, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) to the north, when a Vigo County sheriff's deputy began chasing him, police said.

The ensuing pursuit continued onto State Road 63 into Vermillion County, reaching speeds of 120 mph (193 kilometers per hour) before Roby drove over a tire-deflation device, flattening the driver's-side tires, police said. Roby began shooting at officers before losing control of the stolen vehicle and leaving the highway.

Roby exited the vehicle brandishing a handgun and fired at officers, who returned fire, police said.

Roby was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to one in Indianapolis.

The officers involved in this incident have been placed on routine administrative leave, police said.