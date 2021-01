ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky State Police trooper watching for speeders along a highway went on a wild high-speed vehicle chase with a man who ended up being a homicide suspect from Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Trooper Elliott Young was using a radar device to watch for speeding vehicles Wednesday night along the Bluegrass Parkway when he saw a truck going 110 miles per hour, state police said in an incident statement.