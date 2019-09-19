High school senior raises funds for Pets for Vets in Ridgefield

Evan Schwartz, an honors student and senior at John Jay High School, has raised $523 to support the work of Pets for Vets ROAR-Ridgefield-CT Chapter, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Ridgefield that helps Veterans and shelter animals create new beginnings together.

Throughout his junior year, Evan worked with seniors at Ridgefield Crossings, many of them Veterans of the US military, making dog biscuits and then made the biscuits at home on his own to then sell and raise money for Pets for Vets®. Evan sold his home-made dog biscuits at outdoor markets over the summer and even had a self-service dog biscuit display at a local veterinarian’s office to both raise awareness for the cause and to raise funds.

In total, Evan made over 400 dog biscuits and collected $523 for the non-profit.

Pets for Vets ROAR-Ridgefield-CT Chapter is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to improve the lives of both Veterans and animals by bringing them together in a thoughtful, caring way. The enduring bond humans share with animals has the power to reduce suffering, mitigate loneliness, improve mental well-being and bridge the gap between ourselves and others. For our returning troops, these benefits are especially important to help ease the transition into civilian life.

Their goal is to give back to the brave servicemen and women who have given everything to our country, while finding homes for deserving shelter pets. By matching the right pet with the right Veteran, everyone wins! Shelter animals receive a second chance at life and Veterans receive a second chance at health and happiness. For more information go to petsforvets.com or email roar-ridgefield-ct@petsforvets.com.