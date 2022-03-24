High from hemp: States wrestle with chemically made THC GENE JOHNSON, Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 12:37 a.m.
Over the past few years, Jonny Griffis has invested millions of dollars in his legal marijuana farm in northern Michigan, which produces extracts to be used in things like gummy bears and vape oils.
But now that farm — like many other licensed grows in states that have legalized marijuana — faces an existential threat: high-inducing cannabis compounds derived not from the heavily regulated and taxed legal marijuana industry, but from a chemical process involving little-regulated, cheaply grown hemp.