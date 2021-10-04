High blood pressure before midlife linked to smaller brain, greater dementia risk

People who develop high blood pressure before middle age have smaller brains and a higher risk for dementia than those whose blood pressure falls within the normal range, new research shows.
The study, published Monday in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, found people diagnosed with high blood pressure between the ages of 35 and 44 were 61% more likely to develop some type of dementia within the next decade than those whose blood pressure was normal. The results suggest maintaining good blood pressure control early in life can help reduce the risk for dementia later in life.