Hezbollah rejects charges against caretaker PM in port blast Dec. 11, 2020 Updated: Dec. 11, 2020 4:30 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2020 file photo, outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, speaks during a press conference after his government was announced, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon. On Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, the Lebanese prosecutor probing this summer's port explosion in Beirut filed charges against Diab, and three former ministers, Lebanon's official news agency said. All four were charged with negligence leading to deaths over the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port, which killed more than 200 people and injured thousands. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. A Lebanese prosecutor filed charges Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 against current and former customs officials over the massive blast at Beirut’s port in August, including a former customs chief who was reportedly the point man for the militant Hezbollah group at the facility. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Relatives of victims of the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion hold portraits of their loved one who killed during the explosion, during a vigil at the seaport main entrance, as they marking four months since the blast that killed more than 200 people and injured thousands, in Beirut, Lebanon Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. An investigation has yet to provide answers or hold any senior official responsible and the victims are demanding answers and justice for their loved ones. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Hezbollah group on Friday said recently filed charges were politically targeting the caretaker prime minister and three allied former ministers over this summer’s massive explosion in Beirut.
The group called on the investigating judge to reconsider his decision, saying it lacked a legal and constitutional basis and that the four were being selectively charged.